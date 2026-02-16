AP: Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives

Kakinada: A 28-year-old youth, Muppala Raja Siva Krishna, and a married woman, Penumala Chinnari, 29, of Subbarayapuram village in Devarapalli mandal of East Godavari district, died on Saturday night.

According to Devarapalli sub-inspector Subrahmanyam, the youth, Krishna and Chinnari, were riding a bike toward Subbaraya Puram village via the bridge, in the opposite direction of the highway, instead of approaching the road. Meanwhile, a Bolero vehicle approaching the bridge hit the bike. The two people died on the spot. Devarapalli police registered a case.