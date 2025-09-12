AP Tourists Terrorised in Kathmandu, Lose Valuables, Money

Visakhapatnam: What began as a spiritual journey to Nepal's capital has turned into a nightmare for hundreds of Indian tourists who are trapped in violent anti-government protests, with many losing gold ornaments, cash and personal belongings in a jiffy.

Multiple tourist groups from Andhra Pradesh, who had traveled to Kathmandu on religious tours between Sept 1 and 5, were caught in the crossfire as widespread protests erupted across the city on Sept 8.

One of them, A.V.R.K. Murthy, had one of the most devastating experiences. His group of 10 arrived at their designated hotel, went out for sightseeing, and returned to find it burnt down by protesters. While the group’s driver managed to shift them to another hotel, the damage had already been done. “I lost eight tolas of gold, Rs 50,000 in cash, and all our clothes,” Murthy told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday.

The situation escalated dramatically from September 9, with tourists finding themselves confined to hotels while protests intensified. Many visitors remained trapped in their accommodations until a rescue operation was conducted by the AP government.

Swarna Kumari, who traveled with an 80-member group, had experienced no problems during their first 10 days in Nepal. However, from Sept 9 onward, the scenario dramatically changed for the worse. She and her group were stranded in their hotel rooms, but were able to leave the place early Thursday morning after governmental intervention.

The violence wasn't a distant threat for many tourists - they witnessed it firsthand. D Sarla Devi from Rajahmundry had traveled on Sept 1 with a 51-member group from Kadapa and Mangalagiri by bus. Their vehicle was targeted by protesters, breaking its window glasses and creating a terrifying experience for the passengers inside.

The group managed to escape, though the memory of those frightening moments linger.

For a mother-daughter duo from Kakinada, Rudraja Sarla and her daughter, what was aimed to be an enriching travel experience turned into a nightmare. They feared they would never make it home safely. The duo later described their eventual escape as if they were feeling like having won "a second life."

The sway of violence forced temples to close their doors, leaving some tourists to seek shelter in goshalas. Communication became a major hurdle as network coverage was extremely poor. The AP government stepped in with rescue arrangements, arranging a charter flight to evacuate 10 persons from Pokhara to Kathmandu.