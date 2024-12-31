AP tourist killed in drunken brawl in Goa

Panaji: A 30-year-old visitor from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a drunken brawl at a beach shack in Goa in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The police have arrested a 23-year-old shack worker in connection with the incident which took place in Calangute area of North Goa district, they said.

A group of inebriated tourists demanded food at the shack, despite its owner informing them that the kitchen was closed, a senior police official said.

One of the visitors then began using abusive language against a woman working at the shack and the argument escalated into a scuffle, he said.

One of the shack workers allegedly struck on tourist Ravi Teja's head with a wooden stick. The man died on the spot, the official said.

The Calangute police later arrested shack worker Kamal Sonar, hailing from Nepal. Search was on for two other persons, including the shack owner, the official said.

The police registered a case of murder against the accused, he added.

Goa has seen a huge influx of visitors ahead of the New Year celebrations.