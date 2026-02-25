AP Tourism Draws ₹20,088 Crore Investment in 18 Months: Durgesh

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh attracted investments worth `20,088 crore in the tourism sector over the last 18 months after it was accorded industry status, minister for tourism and culture Kandula Durgesh informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Replying to queries raised by BJP MLC Somu Veerraju, the minister said the decision taken by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to grant industry status to tourism had helped attract large-scale investments. He said projects involving 7,348 hotel rooms at a cost of `9,445 crore were currently under implementation.

Durgesh said the new tourism policy for 2024–29 was being implemented with innovative reforms and initiatives to promote the Andhra Pradesh brand at international forums.

The minister said the Centre had sanctioned `429.06 crore to the state under various schemes. He listed major projects, including `94.44 crore for Akhanda Godavari, `77.91 crore for the development of Gandikota and `97.52 crore for the development of Suryalanka beach, among others.

He said proposals for several new tourism projects had been submitted to the Central government for funding. Tourism circuits are being developed covering Visakhapatnam–Araku, Visakhapatnam–Simhachalam–Arasavalli, the Rajamahendravaram circuit, a special circuit in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, and theme-based circuits in Amaravati and Tirupati, based on the significance of the destinations.

Durgesh said tourism projects were being taken up in a transparent manner and would be sanctioned purely on merit, irrespective of political affiliation.