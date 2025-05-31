AP Tops In Pension Disbursement: Bharath

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh is the leading state in the country in terms of social security pension disbursement, said industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath.



Bharath said ₹1.54 crore was being allocated in the first phase to develop infrastructure in the colony, fulfilling promises made during the election campaign. He assured that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was committed to fulfilling all promises by boosting government revenue. The minister, along with municipal commissioner S. Ravindra Babu, distributed pensions to beneficiaries in Ward 48, Amir Haider Nagar, Kurnool on Saturday. He interacted with residents to verify pension disbursement and promised to address local issues.Bharath said ₹1.54 crore was being allocated in the first phase to develop infrastructure in the colony, fulfilling promises made during the election campaign. He assured that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was committed to fulfilling all promises by boosting government revenue.

Ravindra Babu said a decision on tenders for the construction of a W-beam road costing ₹40 lakh would be finalized soon. A CC road costing ₹1.16 crore is also being planned to improve the infrastructure in the area.