AP: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot Of Hot Milk At Anantapur's Ambedkar Girls' Gurukulam

Ananatapur: A 1.5 year-old girl child died on Tuesday, four days after she sustained burn injuries after falling into a pot of hot milk at her school. She was laid to rest on Thursday.

The incident occurred at AP Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul School for Girls at Korrapadu in Bukkaraya Samudra mandal of Anantapur district on Saturday, while the child was playing with a cat. The child's mother, Krishnaveni works as a security guard at the school and she was in the kitchen while the child was playing alone.

"As the child started crying, the mother ran and saved the child, took her to Anantapur GGH (Government General hospital). As per the doctor's instructions, the child was shifted to Kurnool GGH for further treatment," said Jayalakshmi, DCO.





#AndhraPradesh | Toddler dies after falling into pot of hot milk at Anantapur's Ambedkar Girls' Gurukulam pic.twitter.com/xVsDtiW7DF — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 26, 2025

"As soon as we got to know about the matter, we brought it to the notice of the Secretary and he immediately intervened and got the child admitted in a private hospital. But she later succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday evening around 3:45 pm. Later her body was buried yesterday," she added.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.