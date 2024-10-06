AP to Train All ASHA Workers on Maternal, Child Care by Year-End

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh government aims to provide mobile-based training on maternal and child health to all ASHA workers by December 2024.

This emerged at a national “Kilkari and Mobile Academy” workshop in New Delhi on Friday under the aegis of the central government in association with non-profit organisation ARMMAN.



The workshop identified Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar as the best performing states in creating awareness among ASHA workers on mother and child healthcare.



AP’s additional director (Health) Dr. K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar, taking part in the workshop, highlighted the best practices being adopted in AP, like personalised beneficiary engagement, collaboration with Anganwadi centres, and leveraging Interactive Voice Response technology, to provide vital information to new mothers and healthcare workers.



Anil Kumar said the health department is committed to achieve 100 per cent coverage in this regard by December 2024.



The additional director noted that such programmes will lead to improved family planning, reproductive health, maternal care and neonatal care in the state.

