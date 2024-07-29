AP to take up cancer screening from August 15

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will begin a cancer screening programme focusing on mouth, breast, and uterus cancers from August 15 across the state.





Health commissioner C. Hari Kiran disclosed this while reviewing the implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases at the health department headquarters on Monday. He emphasised the importance of early detection for saving lives and urged for special attention to cancer.



He called for making chemotherapy available at all 21 government medical colleges and for launching an awareness campaign about the cancer screening initiative. He suggested preparing publicity materials such as posters and flex banners, and sought the assistance of the AP Film Development Corporation, as well as departments like RTC, road transport, and municipal administration, to promote the programme.



