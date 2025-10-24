AP To Tackle Elephants In Forest Areas: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to step up surveillance on elephant movements along the AP-Odisha border and prevent the rampaging herds from entering the forests of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Kalyan, who handles the departments of forest, environment and wildlife, said the elephants crossing over to AP from Odisha were destroying crops, resulting in extensive losses to farmers.

Addressing the state wildlife board’s standing committee meeting here on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need for constant tracking of elephant herds by using field-level reports. He sought a detailed report on the losses caused by wild elephants and advised the department to take immediate protective measures.

The meeting also reviewed clearances for forest land acquisition for national highway works. Officials informed PK that about 34.67 hectares of forest area in the eco-sensitive zone between Badvel and Nellore are required for the four-lane NH-67 project.

The Deputy CM said proposals would be sent to the National Wildlife Board and National Tiger Conservation Authority for converting 40.86 hectares from Nagarjunasagar Tiger Reserve and Sri Venkateswara National Park for the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada express corridor.

Pawan Kalyan also announced that the rare butterfly species Tirumala limniace (Blue Tiger) would soon be proposed as the State Butterfly, recognising its ecological significance.

In a separate development, the Deputy CM sanctioned `6 crore under the Panchayat Raj funds for constructing a 7-km Etigattu road linking NH 216 to the sacred Vadapalli Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Konaseema district.

A direct route along the Godavari embankment would ease pilgrims’ traffic woes and boost spiritual tourism.

Responding to another issue raised by Palakonda MLA Nimmaka Jayakrishna, Pawan Kalyan asked officials to bring 653 farmers cultivating inam lands under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, in Vanduva village of Veeraghattam mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

He said every eligible farmer should receive financial assistance under the state government’s welfare initiatives.