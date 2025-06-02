AP To Supply Fine Rice For Midday Meal Scheme From June 12

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government would supply the fine variety of rice (Sanna Biyyam) for the Mid Day Meal scheme as a cooked rice for the students of 41,000 government schools and 4,000 welfare hostels from June 12.

This would involve a distribution of ₹ 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of rice.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar stated this at the swearing-in ceremony of Kodali agriculture market yard chairperson Thota Kanaka Durga Rajasekhar and vice chairman Athaluri Gopichand in Ghantasala mandal of Avanigadda assembly segment on Monday.

“The farmers who raised such rice would be involved in the distribution process, so as to give them the honour of supporting the schools and welfare hostels,” he said.

The minister attributed credit to chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for clearing the dues in paddy procurement to the farmers. “Our government had purchased ₹48 lakh MT of paddy from farmers vis-a-vis the Kharif and Rabi seasons and remitted ₹12,400 crore into the bank accounts of those farmers within 24 hours,” he claimed.