AP to Study Maha Kumbh Model for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta has said a special team will be sent to Uttar Pradesh to study arrangements at the Maha Kumbh in Prayag for implementation during Godavari Pushkaralu 2027.

Reviewing preparations at Rajamahendravaram, the DGP directed officials to prepare a ‘Prayag model’ plan and establish an integrated command control room to monitor CCTV cameras across all ghats round the clock. He stressed strengthening communication systems to regulate traffic at state and district borders.

He instructed officials to use drones for real-time monitoring of crowds at ghats and to disseminate information through public address systems. Departments were asked to work in coordination and form joint action teams to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Gupta also suggested using AI-based traffic management systems such as ASTRAM, conducting aerial surveys with ONGC helicopters and deploying NCC and NSS volunteers. He called for an emergency route plan, consultations with TTD to manage pilgrim flow and a social media campaign to distribute crowds evenly across ghats.

Officials were directed to assess current traffic and population trends in Rajamahendravaram and plan accordingly. Arrangements such as centralised dining facilities for personnel through cloud kitchen systems were also proposed.

Earlier, East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishore gave a presentation on district conditions. The DGP also inaugurated a police guest house and a dog kennel at the old AR office in Jampeta.