AP to Start Free Bus Facility for Persons With Disabilities From March 18

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a development initiative titled ‘Indradhanussu’ to strengthen the welfare and social inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Accordingly, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will provide free bus travel facility to persons with disabilities and this facility will be provided to all eligible PwDs covered under Section 2 (ZC) of the RPwD Act, 2016, who have 40 per cent or more disability.



The free travel facility will be available in APSRTC buses-City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu and Express services.



The eligible escorts accompanying the PwDs will be provided with 50 per cent concession in these categories of buses.



The free bus facility will be implemented in the state from March 18.

