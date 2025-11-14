AP To Showcase MSME, ODOP Products At India International Trade Fair today

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh will showcase a wide range of MSME and One District–One Product (ODOP) items, along with innovative products from various departments, at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) beginning in New Delhi on Friday.

The 44th edition of the IITF, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27, has allotted a 480 sq.m space for the AP Pavilion. The state will display and sell products including kalamkari and pen kalamkari, handicrafts, pickles, millet items, crochet lace, wooden cutlery, wood carvings, imitation jewellery and others, giving local artisans wider national market access.

This year’s theme, Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, will see participation from nearly all states and Union Territories. Over 3,000 exhibitors are expected, with a projected footfall of 15 to 18 lakh visitors. The fair aims to highlight India’s export potential as the nation pursues its ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

Stakeholders from Andhra Pradesh have urged the state government to offer greater support through interest-free loans, subsidies and incentives to help artisans and MSMEs scale up production, improve product quality and penetrate national and international markets. They noted that products such as Etikoppaka toys and Uppada saris, though locally renowned, require stronger state backing to achieve wider recognition.

MSME representatives reiterated that the sector accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s export-based GDP and requires sustained policy support to boost innovation, meet mandatory quality standards and enhance its export footprint.