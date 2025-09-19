AP To Set Up Coconut Processing Hub In Konaseema: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and rural development minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday announced a Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Pedapatnam Lanka in Razole constituency to promote coconut-based industries with an outlay of Rs 9.96 crore under the MSE-CDP scheme.

Replying in the Assembly, the minister said three coconut clusters have been identified at Thurpupalem (Razole), Uppalaguptam (Amalapuram) and Pedapatnam Lanka. Razole alone has 25,000 acres under coconut cultivation, producing 30–40 crore coconuts annually.He said the clusters would enable local production of coir, mats, ropes, geo-textiles, handicrafts, activated carbon, virgin oil, packaged coconut water, nata-de-coco, coconut powder, milk and desiccated powder. Currently, the constituency has 170 small coconut-based units but lacks large-scale processing facilities.The CFC will provide processing, storage and testing infrastructure to boost value addition. Rajahmundry Rural MLA G. Buchaiah Chowdary has also offered 10 acres at Kadiyam for a coconut research centre, which the government is examining.