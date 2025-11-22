AP to Set Up 15 New Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will establish 15 new Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) in government hospitals to provide essential healthcare and nutritional support to children below five years of age, said Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister said the centres are being set up under the National Health Mission, with 11 of them coming up in hospitals located in tribal regions. At present, the state has 21 NRCs with 340 beds, and the addition of the new centres will bring 115 more beds into service.

These centres will provide two weeks of medical care and nutritional support to malnourished children.

Among the new facilities, 10-bed NRCs will be established at Araku Area Hospital, Munchingiputtu CHC, Chintapalli CHC in Alluri Sitarama Raju district; Anakapalli District Hospital; Bapatla Area Hospital; Narasaraopet Area Hospital in Palnadu district; Nandyal GGH; and Srisailam Sunnipenta Area Hospital.

Additionally, 5-bed NRCs will be set up at Salur and Palakonda Area Hospitals in Parvathipuram Manyam district, as well as at Bhadragiri, Kurupam, and Chinnamarangi CHCs. Five-bed centres will also be established at Addateegala and Ramavaram CHCs in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the minister added.