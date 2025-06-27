AP To Seize Properties Of Drug Offenders: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has launched a full-scale campaign against ganja and narcotics, vowing to make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free state.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the state rallied behind the slogan "No Drugs Bro", symbolising a united front in the fight against substance abuse.





The chief minister joined citizens and students on a walkathon in Guntur on Thursday, starting from the Fever Hospital Junction to the Mirchi (chillies) Dhaba. Holding banners and chanting slogans, the participants pledged support for a drug-free society. After the rally, Naidu addressed a media meet, saying, “We will not tolerate drugs in any form. Those who sell ganja or narcotics will face strict action — including property confiscation.”He said, “As part of AP’s intensified crackdown on drug abuse, the government will confiscate properties of individuals involved in the cultivation, transportation, or sale of drugs. To encourage public participation, dedicated citizen reporting channels have been introduced, including a WhatsApp helpline (8977781972) and a toll-free number (1972). These would help people to confidentially report drug-related activities.”The state is also expanding its rehabilitation infrastructure with the establishment of 56 new de-addiction centres, including three with world-class standards.The CM said, “In addition, fast-track courts for NDPS cases are being set up in key cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Tirupati. To foster long-term awareness and prevention, schools will launch ‘Eagle Clubs’, while celebrities and influencers are being urged to actively participate in anti-drug campaigns.”The government, he said, will also leverage technology, deploying drones and CCTV networks to monitor and curb drug-related activities more effectively.Naidu alleged that under the YSRC term, Visakhapatnam had turned into a hub for ganja smuggling. “Not a single day was spent by that government on reviewing drug prevention. We are now dealing with the consequences of that neglect.”Anyone found supporting or collaborating with drug mafias will face consequences, he said.“Drugs are destroying lives and turning people into criminals. Our goal is to eliminate this threat altogether. By 2047, we aim to make the Telugu nation number one and that also means building a drug-free society today,” Naidu asserted.The CM urged citizens to take an active role in reporting drug use and supporting those seeking rehabilitation. “This is not just a government mission, it’s a movement. Together, we will reclaim our future,” he said.