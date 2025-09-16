AP To Screen One Crore Women And Children Under Health Programme

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will undertake health screening of one crore women and children under the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ through special medical camps across the state from September 17 to October 2.

According to a release from the Health Department on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the programme in Indore on Wednesday, while AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav will launch it in Visakhapatnam. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will also participate in the programme in the city.

The state plans to conduct 14,500 medical camps at health centres ranging from sub-health centres to teaching hospitals, involving 8,181 specialist doctors and 4,000 staff members from various departments and private agencies, including the IMA and the Indian Red Cross Society, AP branch.

During the camps, women will be screened for blood pressure, blood sugar, oral cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, and other conditions, while infants and children will receive vaccinations.



