AP to Roll Out AI-based Facial Recognition for Student Attendance

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will introduce an AI-based facial recognition system to record student attendance across all higher education institutions in the state.

Higher education commissioner Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta issued a communiqué on Wednesday directing principals and heads of government, aided and private institutions to implement the system.

The directive covers degree, engineering, polytechnic, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, PG and law colleges, as well as other institutions under the higher education department.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that attendance is recorded through the designated app at least once a day without fail.