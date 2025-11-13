AP to Resume Saderam Slot Booking for Disabled From Today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will resume slot booking from November 14 for persons with disabilities under the Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADERAM), enabling them to obtain disability certificates, pensions, and welfare benefits free of cost.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said on Thursday that the government aims to complete impairment assessments for 31,050 applicants by December across 118 hospitals, after adding six new centres. Slot booking had been disrupted since late September due to technical issues, resulting in a backlog of 10,000 applicants, who will now be given priority.

He clarified that the government will not collect the earlier charges of Rs 40 for slot booking and Rs 40 for certificate printing, keeping in mind the financial constraints faced by disabled persons.

Secondary health director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said 1.04 lakh people had sought re-tests, claiming their disability percentage was recorded incorrectly. Of these, 19,235 re-tests have been completed. He added that re-assessments for 1.87 lakh persons will be taken up from January.