AP To Re-Notify 436 Bars For Issue Of Licence Today

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government would issue re-notification for disposal of un-disposed 436 bars including four reserved for Geethakulalu through a drawal of lots on Wednesday.

Excise director Nishant Kumar issued a circular here on Tuesday directing the district excise and prohibition officers to re-notify the “undisposed bars separately for open and reserved categories” under rule 8 of AP Excise (Grant of licence of selling by bar and conditions of licence) Rules 2025, and announced a schedule for the selection process.



Accordingly, a district gazette notification would be issued inviting applications from the public on Sept 3. The last date and time for online/offline registration and submission of applications are Sept 14 up to 6pm; the drawal of lots by district collectors is on Sept 15 at 8am and intimation of selection on Sept 15.

The excise director asked officials to follow the Standard Operating Procedures for draw of lots, to ensure a smooth selection process.

Under the bar policy 2025-28, AP had notified 840 bars under open category and 84 bars under reserved category. Of them, only 412 bars under open category and four bars under reserved category have been fixed for issue of grant of licence.

List of bars:

Bars listed for issue of re-notification district-wise in both open and reserved category are: Anakapalli-2, Anantapur-9, Annamayya-3, Bapatla-15, Chittoor-6, East Godavari-16, Eluru-9, Guntur-67, Kadapa-14, Kakinada-11-1 (reserved), Konaseema-8-1 (reserved), Krishna-12, Kurnool-7, Nandyal-1-1 (Nandyal), NTR-61, Palnadu-30, Prakasam-4, PVP Manyam-5, Nellore-32-1 (reserved), Sri Satya Sai-5, Srikakulam-14, Tirupati-6, Visakhapatnam-63, Vizianagaram-15 and West Godavari-13.