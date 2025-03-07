AP to publish teachers’ seniority list: Lokesh

Vijayawada:Education Minister Nara Lokesh has said a seniority list of teachers will be released for the first time in the state’s history.

Alongside, a special law will be introduced for teachers’ transfers, the minister said in the state assembly on Friday. “Usually, seniority lists are confusing. This time, teachers can go to the DEOs and effect corrections if there are any errors in the list,” he said.

The minister said, “We will bring the teacher transfer bill to the next cabinet for approval. Teachers play a key role in the education system. Due to the introduction of a lot of apps and political interference, they are not able to teach students properly.”

Lokesh alleged that the previous government made several wrong decisions related to IB, CBSE and TOEFL. “Jagan Reddy as CM spent `5 crore just to get a report without setting up IB schools. TOEFL was not implemented and if the CBSE model mock examination had 90 per cent of the students failing.”

He said, “If girls fail in this, this will create a social problem. They stop their studies midway and get married. That’s why I said we should prepare teachers, parents and children and implement CBSE after three years. We believe that there should be a 'one class, one teacher' system to strengthen government education.



“We are preparing a plan to have a model primary school for every panchayat. Currently, there are only 1400 schools following the 'one class, one teacher' system. After the reforms, the number will increase to 10,000,” he said.

The minister said the government was taking steps to ensure respect for women, and this will be reflected especially in curriculum changes that made “women and men equal in the artistic illustrations of household chores in the Class 1 and 2 textbooks.”



He said there should be a feeling of equality of sexes in all tasks and such a change should also be evident in films.

Lokesh said, “Would introduce AP Model Education to the world in the next three years. We want to set up a world-class institute for teacher training in Amaravati. We will set up a prestigious institution to bring training here from other states and countries. We shall complete the implementation of the reforms by June this year. Our aim is to launch an education system with emphasis on moral values. For this, lessons on morality are being prepared under the leadership of renowned spiritualist Chaganti Koteswara Rao.”



“We are also formulating curricula on gender equality. A plan is to prepare and provide copies of a Children's Constitution to children, on Constitution Day, so that they can understand its significance. We will do this this year itself,” Lokesh stated.