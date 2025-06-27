AP To Promote Waterways For Freight Transport, Says Janardhan Reddy

Vijayawada:Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has said the government aims at development of inland waterways so that they would serve as a growth engine for AP’s development.

The minister was addressing a meeting the AP inland water authority held here on Thursday with stakeholders. He explained the advantages of waterways and said they would become fuel-efficient and cost effective besides being eco-friendly.



Reddy opined that the development of waterways would also help in reducing the dependence on road and rail transports, in addition to cutting the environmental pollution.



He said AP was having 978km of national waterways and 57 rivers – a high potential for water wealth.

He said the Krishna-Godavari canal system and Penna river were strategically developed and connected to the major ports in Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Machilipatnam. The barges moving on these waterways could transport over 2,200 tonnes of cargo, while a truck could carry just 16 tonnes.



The minister said, “AP is transporting eight million tonnes of freight through waterways per annum. Stakeholders may avail various incentives by moving cargo via inland waterways in AP.”



He said those desirous of setting up river-linked industries can avail the single window clearance system that provides 93 approvals on various issues.