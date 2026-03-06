AP to Promote Electronics Manufacturing Clusters : Lokesh

Vijayawada: IT and Electronics minister, Nara Lokesh, has said the state government would promote the setting up of electronic manufacturing clusters in a big way in Andhra Pradesh.

He was replying to queries from Balli Kalyanachakravarthy, Marri Rajasekhar and Karri Padma Sree during Question Hour in the Council here on Friday.

Lokesh said the state has three electronic manufacturing clusters. “The central government is encouraging us to set up an electronic eco-system in the state,” he said and vowed to promote development of EMCs. He promised to resolve the issues that arise in this connection.

To another query whether there was any proposal before the state government to provide free sanitary napkins to girl students in government and private educational institutions, the minister said, “We are providing sanitary napkins freely to the girl students from Class VII to XII in government educational institutions. After taking the feedback, their sizes have been changed,” he said.

The education minister said 89 per cent of the girls were happy with the size while 85 per cent were satisfied with the quality, as per the IVRS survey from RTGS. “The government would examine the possibility of providing eco-friendly sanitary napkins to the girl students,” he said.

On the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, the minister stated that the government has provided `8,454 crore to benefit 67,01,653 students. As per the Unified District Information System for Education (UDICE), as many as 79,51,903 students from Class I to X were registered in the state. Of them, 67.01 lakh students were eligible for the Thalliki Vandanam scheme.

Referring to the previous YSRC term, the minister said that out of 81,72,224 students registered in UDICE, only 42,33,098 were given the benefit. They formed just 52 per cent, he noted, and added that the benefit was meant to cover 85 per cent of the students.

As the opposition YSRC members staged a walkout from the council in protest against the way the government treated the Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and village administrative officers when they staged a protest in support of their demands, the minister felt there was no need for them to do so. “The government is ready to talk to them and resolve the issues.”

He explained how the government was prepared to deal with the agiation by the anganwadi and ASHA workers in the city recently. “We kept a close watch, provided drinking water and kept ambulances ready.”

The police, he said, did not arrest any worker. No case was booked, except in situations involving women police. “The agitators’ demand for a hike in wages is under the consideration of the chief minister. He would take a decision on it soon.”