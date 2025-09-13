AP to Procure 50 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Paddy During Kharif, Says Nadendla

The minister, along with AP Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Thota Sudhir and vice chairman Manajir Jilani Samoon, reviewed plans for procuring paddy produced during the Kharif season. Those present at the meeting on Friday included joint collectors and Civil Supplies officials of Kakinada, Eluru, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts.

Manohar recalled that during the last Kharif season, the government had credited ₹12,557 crore into the accounts of 7.67 lakh farmers within 48 hours of procuring the paddy. However, a few problems had cropped up during the Rabi season. He said procurement during the current Kharif season will start in October. Officials must thus be ready and take all steps for procurement at the 1,234 Rythu Seva Kendras prior to harvesting of the crop.

The minister pointed out that 35.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured during last Kharif season. This season, the procurement target has been increased to 50 lakh metric tonnes. He disclosed that for this season, the central government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,369 per quintal for common grade and ₹2,389 for A grade paddy.

Later, Manohar interacted with the representatives of farmers’ associations, primary agricultural societies and millers. Farmers requested the minister to supply quality gunny bags in a timely manner for transporting their paddy to procurement centres.



