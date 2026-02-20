AP to Prioritise Buddhist Circuit Development, Intensify Excavations

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will intensify archaeological excavations and accord top priority to the development of a Buddhist Circuit in Andhra Pradesh, tourism and culture minister Kandula Durgesh informed the Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a question raised by Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad during Question Hour, the minister said excavations had earlier been carried out at 65 locations in undivided Andhra Pradesh. After bifurcation, the Archaeology Department conducted excavations at three major sites during field seasons.

He said excavations at A. Kothapalli (Peddametta) in Kakinada district during 2014–15 and 2015–16 unearthed a Mahastupa, eight votive stupas, viharas and red ware pottery, confirming the site’s Buddhist significance. In 2017–18, ahead of submergence due to the Polavaram project, excavations at Rudramakota and Rayannapeta yielded megalithic burials dating back to 1000–300 BCE, iron objects and pottery. He clarified that there was no separate budget and that funds earmarked under the Polavaram project were utilised.

On archaeological artefacts of Andhra Pradesh currently located in Telangana, Durgesh said preliminary discussions had been held under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, including a meeting in Hyderabad. He said coordination between officials of both States would ensure their return.

The minister acknowledged staff shortages in the Archaeology Department, with 54 personnel against 154 sanctioned posts, and stressed the need for scientific preservation, documentation and museum display of artefacts. He said museums in Eluru and Rajamahendravaram, including the Rallabandi Subbarao Museum, could house excavation findings.

Announcing future excavations at Dantapuram in Srikakulam district and Gudivada Konda in Vizianagaram district, he said the Chitrakota Buddhist site was also under consideration.

Durgesh said the government was committed to developing a comprehensive Buddhist Circuit linking Amaravati, Nagarjunakonda, Ghantasala, Adurru, Thotlakonda, Bavikonda and Chitrakota, with Central support to upgrade the sites to international standards.

Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju appreciated the efforts to safeguard Telugu heritage and assured collective steps to secure Central funding.