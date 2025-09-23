AP to Organise Month-long Campaign on GST Reforms

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the state government would launch a month-long awareness campaign on Super GST 2.0 reforms throughout the state from Dasara to Diwali.

As many as 65,000 meetings would be held at the village, district and state levels to explain the advantages of the reforms, he told the state assembly on Monday.

Naidu said the GST reforms would strengthen the Make in India programme and pave the way for the promotion of domestic production. The reforms would promote Indian brands in global markets and pave the way for a self-reliant economy.

The CM urged the people to purchase domestic products and shun foreign-made items. The GST reforms would help promote the state government's one family-one entrepreneur programme, he said.

Naidu said a ministers' committee was formed with Payyavula Keshav, Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Satyakumar Yadav and Vangalapudi Anitha to oversee the month-long GST campaign.

He claimed, ”The reforms will benefit the country to the tune of Rs.2.25 lakh crore and Andhra Pradesh to a tune of `8000 crore. The MSME sector would get a major boost.” Display boards would be set up in all places, showing the price difference after the reform’s rollout. The campaign would also cover educational institutions.

Conveying Dasara and Diwali greetings to the people, the Chief Minister urged them to celebrate the festivals in a big way this time because of the GST rates slash.