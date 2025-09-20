AP To Modernise 434 Veterinary Hospitals, Erect New Buildings

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu has said the state aims to modernize 434 veterinary hospitals and erect new buildings with funds from NABARD.



Addressing the assembly on Friday, he alleged that the YSR Congress government failed to recruit veterinary doctors and ignored animal husbandry services during its five-year rule. The department was left paralysed in those five years and dairy farmers faced neglect without proper medical support for their cattle, he said.He announced plans to fill 258 posts of veterinary assistant surgeons and said a plea for sanction of `24.84 crore for this purpose has been sent to the finance department.“The Telugu Desam government had filled 303 veterinary doctor posts in 2017 and another 223 in 2018 through transparent recruitment. The present government has assessed vacancies and prepared reports to enable the finance department to start fresh recruitment as soon as permissions are received,” he said.Atchannaidu reassured that despite a staff shortage, some 6,137 veterinary assistants have been actively providing animal healthcare services at the village level through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, with technical support from doctors.He also noted that the state government recently raised stipends for veterinary students at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Tirupati after a decade-long gap, increasing such amounts for undergraduates, postgraduates, and PhD scholars.As for infrastructure gaps, the minister said initiatives were under way to modernise 434 veterinary hospitals and construct new buildings. For this, funding proposals have been submitted to NABARD under its RIDF scheme.Criticising the previous government, Atchannaidu said essential animal health services like vaccinations, monthly medical camps and fodder distribution were halted from 2014 to 2019 but have since been reinstated to support farmers and improve rural livelihoods through livestock rearing.