AP to Make Farmer Live Like King

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government, with the aim of “making farmers live like a king”, has launched a programme called ‘Rythanna Mee Kosam.’

The government has been working with utmost commitment to ensure welfare to farmers by upholding five principles -- water security, demand-driven crops, agri-tech, food processing and government support.

As 62 per cent of the population in the state depends on agriculture and allied activities for their livelihood, there is a need to strengthen the rural economy. The government feels that if agriculture turns profitable, the state will prosper.

The government has said the agriculture and allied departments are making appreciable progress in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The government wants to “make the farmer live like a king.”

With change in dietary habits and food consumption patterns, farmers have been advised to take up cultivation of demand-driven crops. The government is also encouraging farmers to cultivate food crops free from pesticide and fertilizer residues by promoting natural farming, crop diversification and digital practices.

The government wants to end the practice of the farmer looking at the sky with a desperate hope for a raindrop. It maintains that agriculture is no longer a gamble with monsoons, and intends to take up stable irrigation facilities to ensure supply of water to every single acre through irrigation projects like Polavaram.

Moreover, AP is providing a Unique Identification Number to each farmer through the ‘Farmer Registry’ so that all farmer-related schemes can be implemented with transparency. So far, details of 46.59 lakh farmers have been registered. It is also sending text messages (SMS) to the farmers on crop health to help avoid crop loss. So far, five crore text messages have been sent.