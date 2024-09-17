AP to make all roads pothole-free within 100 days

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has directed officials of the Roads and Bridges department to make all the roads in the state pothole-free.

Chief secretary Neerabh Prasad reviewed the implementation of the 100-day action plan in civil supplies, housing, women & child, tribal and youth welfare departments at the secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday. Secretaries of these departments were present.



The CS said all the roads should be made pothole-free under the 100-day action plan of the TD-led state government.



Potholes on the main roads should be identified by drones and action taken to fix them. “The NH Management Organisation would ensure that the national highways are free of potholes. After the work, officials should take certificates from the SEs that there are no potholes on the roads in their area,” he said.



Principal secretary Kantilal Dande said the tender process would be started soon.



The meeting reviewed the 100-day action plan’s progress related to education and higher education, mid-day meals, academic calendar, skill training, rating process for educational institutions, the ways for linking ITIs and polytechnics with industries and providing internship and apprenticeship. The CS said all the roads should be made pothole-free under the 100-day action plan of the TD-led state government.Potholes on the main roads should be identified by drones and action taken to fix them. “The NH Management Organisation would ensure that the national highways are free of potholes. After the work, officials should take certificates from the SEs that there are no potholes on the roads in their area,” he said.Principal secretary Kantilal Dande said the tender process would be started soon.The meeting reviewed the 100-day action plan’s progress related to education and higher education, mid-day meals, academic calendar, skill training, rating process for educational institutions, the ways for linking ITIs and polytechnics with industries and providing internship and apprenticeship.



As for the municipal administration and urban development department, matters of Anna canteens, cleaning of drains and opening of Anganwadi centres, which were still to be started, were reviewed.



For the Panchayati Raj and rural development department, discussions were on strengthening of the village secretariat system, installation of LED street lights, and management of solid waste. Special CS Ajay Jain said the 100-day action plan for the housing department fixed a target to build 1.25 lakh houses.



The meeting also reviewed the action plan related to civil supplies, tribal, women and child welfare and youth welfare departments.



IT secretary Sourab Gaur, civil supplies commissioner and SERP CEO Veerapandian and MAUD joint secretary Ram Mohan were present alongside senior officials Anantaramu, Shashi Bhushan, Kona Shasidhar, K Kannababu and Giri Sha, in virtual mode.

