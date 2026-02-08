AP To Lead India’s Blue Economy Drive: Jitendra Singh

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh, along with other coastal states, would emerge as a torchbearer of India’s blue economy transformation.

Addressing the media here, the Union minister for state referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the Red Fort, in which he announced the blue economy as a national priority mission. He said the Union Budget 2026–27 has given concrete shape to this vision by placing fisheries, marine exports, coastal infrastructure and ocean-based economic activities at the centre of India’s long-term growth strategy.

He said that allowing deep-sea fishing within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and recognising fish landings at foreign ports would help boost exports, thereby increasing the income potential of fishermen. He said the policy shift would strengthen food security, enhance export competitiveness and firmly position India as a blue economy nation.

The minister said Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline and well-established aquaculture ecosystem, stands to gain substantially from the initiative.

Linking the Blue Economy Mission with parallel strategic industrial corridors being developed across the country, Jitendra Singh said that in Andhra Pradesh, the rare earth and critical minerals corridor would place the State at the forefront of next-generation manufacturing, renewable energy components and advanced materials.

He said the development of specialised corridors, including advanced energy and mineral value chains, would complement India’s maritime and export ambitions. The integration of ports, container manufacturing, rail connectivity and industrial clusters would create a seamless economic architecture connecting coastlines with manufacturing hubs, he added.











