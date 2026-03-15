AP to Launch Statewide FMD Vaccination Drive

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will launch a statewide vaccination drive against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) for cattle and buffaloes from March 16 under the National Animal Disease Control Programme.

The campaign will continue till April 29, with officials urging livestock farmers to make use of the free vaccination initiative to protect their animals.

According to the Andhra Pradesh animal husbandry department, the programme will cover all cattle and buffaloes, including calves aged above four months. Department staff will administer vaccines free of cost through a door-to-door campaign.

Officials said FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that poses a serious threat to livestock health and farmers’ livelihoods. Animals with low immunity are more vulnerable, while cross-bred cattle are more susceptible than indigenous breeds. Infected animals may suffer a sharp fall in milk production, weakness and reduced working capacity, while calves face a higher risk of death.

To ensure smooth implementation, the government has distributed 83,69,700 vaccine doses to districts across the state.

Officials said the disease spreads through wounds in animals as well as contaminated fodder, feed, water, dung and urine of infected livestock. Symptoms include high fever, blisters in the mouth and between the hooves, swelling of the udder, excessive salivation and difficulty in walking. In severe cases, calves may die after consuming infected milk and pregnant animals may suffer abortions.

The vaccination drive will be conducted in two phases — from March 16 to April 14 and a follow-up phase from April 15 to April 29 to cover remaining animals and administer booster doses.

Director of animal husbandry T. Damodar Naidu appealed to livestock farmers to cooperate with officials and ensure their cattle and buffaloes are vaccinated to prevent economic losses.