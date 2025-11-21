AP To Launch Kalalaku Rekkalu Scheme For Students

Vijayawada:Education minister Nara Lokesh has said Andhra Pradesh would launch the ambitious Kalalaku Rekkalu" (Wings to Dreams) scheme for students from the next academic year.

This would benefit those pursuing higher education both in India and abroad.



Lokesh held a review meeting on Friday with officials of the education department. He said scheme would extend financial and institutional support to students aspiring for advanced studies, with current data showing over 27,000 students studying overseas and nearly 88,000 engaged in higher education within the state.

Lokesh expressed concern over the increase in student suicides in government and private educational institutions. He announced the formation of a five-member committee led by the vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Women's University, tasked with recommending preventive measures in line with the Supreme Court guidelines.

Lokesh directed the officials to take strict action against private junior colleges operating without government permission. He underlined the need for improving amenities and reducing pressure on residential private colleges.

The minister stressed the need for enhancing the performance and facilities of government colleges by providing special incentives to intermediate students that would help them secure seats in IITs and NITs.He reviewed the collaborations with foreign universities, including those from Australia, to introduce international degree programmes in Andhra Pradesh and develop sectors like aviation education and skill development.

On the school education front, Lokesh called for organising a state-level meeting on value-based education, under the guidance of spiritual leader Chaganti Koteswara Rao. He said a mock student assembly would be held on Nov 26, coinciding with Constitution Day celebrations.

Additionally, top-performing school staff would receive overseas training opportunities in Singapore and Finland.

