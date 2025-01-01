AP to launch face authentication for GST registration

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Department will introduce facial biometric authentication for GST registration from January 1, 2025, replacing the existing fingerprint and iris scanning systems at its 12 GST Seva Kendras.

A newly developed Android mobile app will enable Biometric Authentication Officers to verify taxpayers’ identities through facial recognition, simplifying the process from three steps to two. The app requires only a photo capture for face authentication, followed by document verification.

This initiative aims to prevent fraudulent GST registrations and protect against fake Input Tax Credit claims and Aadhaar misuse. By adopting this mobile-based approach, the need for specialised hardware devices is eliminated, ensuring both accessibility and robust security standards.