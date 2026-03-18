AP to Issue Disability Certificates to Five New Categories Soon

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government will shortly issue disability certificates to five more categories of people with disabilities. The government is already extending disability certificates to 16 categories of the disabled people.

The new disabilities being recognised include victims of acid attack, those with speech and language disability, specific learning disability, and multiple autism spectrum disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav disclosed this here on Wednesday. He explained that at present, state government officials are issuing such certificates for 13 types of disabilities in digital mode and for three disabilities in manual mode.

He said that for the newly added five disabilities, booking of slots will commence from March 25 and medical tests will be conducted from March 30 onwards.

Unlike the earlier practice of issuing disability certificates based on at least 40 per cent disability in the particular disability, the government will now issue disability certificates irrespective of the percentage of disability.

Accordingly, a new software application is being developed to replace the old one.

Moreover, the Health minister said, the state government would provide a monthly pension to persons with disabilities, as per the SADAREM norms.