AP To Introduce Legislation To Curb Land Grabbing Based on Gujarat Model: Minister

Vijayawada: The minister for revenue, registration, and stamps Anagani Satya Prasad, has announced that Andhra Pradesh is conducting a study to introduce legislation aimed at curbing land grabbing, modelled after the successful framework in Gujarat.

Speaking to media personnel following a review meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, Prasad emphasised efforts to streamline the department to prevent incidents like the recent burning of revenue records in Madanapalle. He stated that, under the Chief Minister's direction, they are committed to holding all involved parties accountable, regardless of their influence.

In response to the Madanapalle incident, the minister mentioned that Special Chief Secretary for Revenue, R.P. Sisodia, was dispatched to the town immediately to conduct an inquiry. The inquiry report was submitted to the state government on Monday. Further investigations are ongoing, and so far, two RDOs and a senior assistant have been suspended in connection with the incident.

The minister also highlighted the Chief Minister's directive to scrutinise transactions involving lands assigned to the poor, particularly in the erstwhile districts of Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, and Prakasam. He added that the CM reviewed the necessity of cancelling land allotments in cases where lapses are discovered.