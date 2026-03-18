AP to Install Smart LED Street Lighting Across ULBs to Cut Costs and Emissions

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the state-wide rollout of an “Enhanced Energy Efficient Smart Street Lighting System” across all urban local bodies (ULBs), replacing conventional lighting with intelligent energy-optimised systems.

The initiative aligns with the national energy efficiency and climate action priorities. It will be implemented in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), using IoT-enabled Lighting Management Systems.

Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) has been designated as the Project Monitoring Unit. It will provide technical oversight, including preparation of detailed project reports, bid management, project monitoring, measurement and verification, and greenhouse gas emission assessments.

EESL is executing the project at a competitive rate of ₹175 per light per month, inclusive of GST.

Principal secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) S. Suresh Kumar said street lighting constitutes a substantial share of municipal energy expenditure. The initiative will reduce power consumption while improving service quality.

The principal secretary described the programme as a systemic transformation driven by technology. It would make urban services more data-driven, accountable, and future-ready, while lowering carbon emissions.

Suresh Kumar maintained that the project is designed to deliver better outcomes for citizens, while maintaining fiscal discipline and creating safer and more liveable urban spaces through efficient lighting and infrastructure.

State government has instructed the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration to expedite implementation of LED lighting across all ULBs, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable and future-ready cities.