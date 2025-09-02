AP To Install IBM Quantum Computer At Amaravati Centre

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would install an IBM Quantum Computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre as part of its move to set up a Quantum Valley in Amaravati.

Secretary to IT and electronics, Bhaskar Katamneni, issued GO MS 34 to this effect here on Monday. The order says the government has embarked on an ambitious initiative to establish a ‘Quantum Valley’ in Amaravati that would act as a global hub for promotion of knowledge, innovation and technology.

A detailed project report had been submitted to the capital region development authority, which subsequently allocated 50 acres of land for this purpose.

To institutionalise the vision, a specialised government company, namely the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC), has been formed. In its first on July 20, it has decided to issue an Expression of Interest to attract interested companies to set up a quantum computer centre in Amaravati Quantum Valley. This is aimed at fostering an ecosystem benefitting universities, research institutions, startups and industries across key sectors, it was stated.

“In response to EoI, IBM offered to install a 133-qubit, 5K gates quantum computer in Amaravati at no capital cost to the government, subject to allocation of about 2,000 sqft facility with uninterrupted power, advanced cooling and secure networking.”

IBM also proposed subsidized rentals at Rs 10 per sq-ft and committed 250 hours of free computing time annually for acidic (research) and government institutions in AP for four years.

The AQCC board has agreed to the proposals.

Accordingly, a rental charges were fixed at Rs 30 per sq-ft as per government norms along with a provision for 365 hours free computing time annually for academic and government institutions in AP.

The cost of power and cooling charges would be borne by the state government.

The matter was placed before the state Quantum Mission chaired by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on August 20. After deliberation, the board’s decision was endorsed, the official note said.