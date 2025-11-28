AP to Install BERA Equipment in 63 Hospitals at `15.11 Crore

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon equip 63 government hospitals with Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) systems at a cost of `15.11 crore to support hearing-impaired patients.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the equipment will be installed in nine district hospitals and 54 regional hospitals. With this, doctors will be able to identify hearing deficiencies at a micro level and provide appropriate treatment.

The government will spend between ₹26 lakh and ₹32 lakh per hospital, with installation expected to be completed within the next two to three months.

The minister added that BERA systems will significantly aid in detecting hearing impairment, issuing SADAREM certificates and assessing hearing ability in infants and children.