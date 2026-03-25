AP To Host First AI Summit in Vijayawada on April 4

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government, in collaboration with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the Centre, will host the state’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit on April 4 at A Convention Center in Vijayawada.

Announcing this, Andhra Pradesh Digital Technology Industry Network (APDTIN) chairman Sridhar Kosaraju said the summit aims to create awareness about AI-driven transformations across industries and the skills required for IT and engineering students in a rapidly evolving job market.

The summit will be inaugurated by IT minister Nara Lokesh, who has been invited as the chief guest. Co-chair Suresh Narra and IT Association of Andhra Pradesh president Indrajit Anne were also present at the press briefing.

Kosaraju said AI is already transforming multiple sectors, particularly the IT industry, and its impact will intensify over the next two to three years. He noted that while traditional coding roles may decline, domain expertise combined with AI and IT skills will become crucial for future employment.

The summit will feature industry leaders and start-up representatives, offering insights into adopting AI-enabled services. Around 1,000 participants are expected to attend.