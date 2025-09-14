AP To Host Conference On Girls’ Protection

Vijayawada:A state-level conference on the protection of girls will be held this Sunday at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, bringing together senior members of the judiciary, government departments, and child welfare experts to address critical issues facing girls in Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, will be the chief guest, while Justice Revati Mohite Dere of the Mumbai High Court will attend as the special guest.



The event will also feature members of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, including Chairperson Justice Ravinath Tillari, and Justices V. Sujatha, Jyotirmayi Pratapa, Kiranmayi Mandava, and Challa Gunaranjan.



The conference, scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 14 (Sunday), is being jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, the State Women and Child Welfare Department, and the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.



According to V.S.S. Srinivas Sharma, Nodal Officer of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, the conference is being held in compliance with Supreme Court instructions mandating annual state-level conferences across the country on child protection issues.



The conference will draw a diverse range of participants, including senior UNICEF officials and representatives from state departments of Women and Child Welfare, Social Welfare, Education, Health, Police, and Panchayat Raj.



Additionally, Chief Justices from all districts, judges of child protection courts and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts, and secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities will take part.



The agenda will review existing legal frameworks for protecting girls, government schemes, and challenges in their implementation. Participants will examine systemic gaps and propose solutions to strengthen protection mechanisms, with a special focus on developing strategies to prevent crimes against girls.