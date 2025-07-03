AP to Hold National Lok Adalat on July 5

Amaravati: The Member Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority Himabindu announced that a National Lok Adalat will be conducted across the state on July 5. The Adalat will focus on resolving property disputes, civil cases, and cheque bounce cases through amicable settlement.

She revealed that 1,15,071 cases have been identified across Andhra Pradesh for resolution in this Lok Adalat. A special 90-day nationwide campaign that began on July 1 is currently underway to encourage settlements through mediation.

To support this effort, 893 persons have been given specialized training within the state to assist with the case resolution process. The campaign aims to reduce the burden on courts and provide speedy justice through alternate dispute resolution methods.