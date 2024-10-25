AP to hold livestock census from today to Feb. 28

Vijayawada: Animal husbandry and dairy development secretary M.M. Nayak underlined that all preparations have been made for the 21st All India Livestock Census, which will start on Friday, October 25, 2024, and continue till February 28, 2025 in Andhra Pradesh.



Nayak organised a video conference on Thursday with district-level animal husbandry and dairy officials. He issued guidelines on the modalities of conducting the livestock census in AP. He said 5,390 enumerators, 1,237 supervisors, 45 scrutiny officers, and other field staff will be involved in the census. They will gather data from 17,244 rural villages and 3,929 urban areas by visiting households and non-household entities.To ensure that the census is smooth, 60,000 wall posters, 1.50 crore household stickers, 8,000 ID cards and 5,390 travelling kits have been distributed in the districts. Awareness campaigns, including scrolling messages on TV channels, will begin on Friday, October 25, 2024.The official said details of livestock will be collected from around 1.50 crore families across the state. He urged households to provide accurate information about the number of cattle and poultry they own when enumerators visit their homes. As part of the process, a sticker will be stuck on the top right corner of the door of every house possessing livestock once the information is collected.Nayak explained that the census will help design effective programmes for development of the animal husbandry sector in the state, benefiting families dependent on livestock for their livelihood.The first livestock census had been conducted in 1919–1920. Since then, a census has been conducted every five years. Officials collect breed-wise data on 16 types of domesticated animals, including cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs, horses, and various breeds of poultry and birds.The current census will be the first to record data online using an Android application developed by the central government in partnership with the National Dairy Development Board.