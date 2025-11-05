AP to Have Unified Law for Universities

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has called for the preparation of a Unified Act to streamline the administration of government universities across Andhra Pradesh.

During a review meeting he held on higher and intermediate education on Wednesday, the minister called for a revamp of the curriculum in higher education to also make it job-oriented.

He noted that while engineering students spent four long years in colleges, many who pass out were unable to secure jobs. At the same time, short-term training at institutes like Ameerpet often ensures placements.

The minister said there was a need to link industrial training institutes (ITIs) and universities with industries to bridge this gap. Private colleges, he said, must be connected to the state’s Skill Portal to ensure campus placement guarantees. Face-based attendance systems must be made mandatory in colleges.

Lokesh emphasized the need for developing an effective student tracking system from KG to PG and steps to improve national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) standings of state universities.

The minister reviewed vacancies in teaching posts in state universities and the progress of initiatives like Samardh and e-Governance. He sought updates on campus recruitment drives in universities, ITIs and IIITs, directing officials to ensure 100 per cent student placements.

Lokesh called for the introduction of a robust student feedback mechanism in all universities.

During the session on intermediate education, Lokesh advised officials to help improve the pass percentage. Officials briefed him on reforms being implemented, including weekly tests for all groups and a tracking system to monitor student performance. Stressing the need to focus on vocational education, he advised tracking of students pursuing such courses and said permissions for private colleges should be time-bound.

Reviewing the Akshara Andhra programme, Lokesh said the government’s target this year is to make 25 lakh people literate. He appreciated the progress so far.

The meeting also discussed issues related to private universities and measures for effective coordination with state policies. Human resources secretary Kona Sashidhar, higher education council chairman Madhumurthy and collegiate education director Narayana Bharat Gupta were present.