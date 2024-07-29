AP to have new paddy varieties capable of withstanding cyclone havocs

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has said the AP government is making efforts to bring new varieties of paddy that would withstand the impact of cyclones and other natural disasters.







He along with agriculture commissioner Delhi Rao, district collector Prashanthi, joint collector Tej Bharat and others visited the flood-affected areas in Rapaka village in Seethanagaram mandal on Sunday evening.The minister said enumeration would be taken up after the floodwaters receded and the government would provide help to the flood victims and the affected farmers.The farmers told the minister that their agriculture fields were inundated during the floods and cyclones and they incurred heavy losses. A permanent solution would be found to control the submergence during the cyclones and other disasters, he said.District collector Prashanthi said there were problems in the flow of the river. Floodwaters entered the fields and submerged them. Some 9,000 acres of paddy, 300 acres of vegetables etc were submerged.Achennaidu, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, tourism minister Durgesh and Collector Prashanti visited Surya Rao Palem, Pasulapudi, Kaldari and other flood- affected villages.Atchannaidu said that due to the Yerrakalva floods, the area used to be submerged for the past 12 years and the state government would find a permanent solution to it.