AP To Have Monthly Swarna Andhra Population Management Drive

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for a mass movement to strengthen public health across Andhra Pradesh, directing elected representatives and officials to actively engage with people from April onwards.

At a review meeting on the Sanjeevani project held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced that every fourth Saturday would be observed as ‘Swarna Andhra Population Management Day’. On this day, village-level gram sabhas, health camps, and awareness programmes would be conducted to promote preventive healthcare and early diagnosis.

Naidu asked MPs, MLAs, district collectors and medical officers to take these initiatives directly to the people, emphasising that improved public health outcomes required collective participation. He set an ambitious target of conducting medical tests for 56.40 lakh people within a year.

The results, he said, should be delivered directly to beneficiaries via WhatsApp within 48 hours.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 904 mobile medical units would be required to achieve this target, entailing an expenditure of `162 crore, to which he accorded instant sanction. So far, 3.14 lakh individuals have been enrolled in the Sanjeevani Digital Nerve Centre database.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining updated personal health records and focusing on preventive healthcare to reduce future medical expenses. He advocated lifestyle practices such as yoga, nutrition, meditation, and pranayama as essential tools for addressing many health issues. He also directed officials to assess improvements in public health indicators in Chittoor district, where the Sanjeevani project is already being implemented successfully.

Naidu reiterated that the project, currently operational in Chittoor, Kuppam and Naravaripalle, must be expanded statewide by July.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to introduce a comprehensive AP Health Management Policy based on five pillars — maternity, empowerment, skill development, welfare, and Sanjeevani. A universal health policy, to be implemented through the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, is also under consideration, with several insurance companies expressing a willingness to participate.

Discussions were also held on establishing medical colleges under the public-private partnership model. Naidu said vacancies in the health department should be filled promptly through rationalisation and called for integration of pharmacy networks and laboratory services.

He emphasised that Caesarean deliveries should be conducted only in cases of medical necessity or emergencies, as advised by healthcare professionals, and that normal deliveries should be prioritised. Any instance where Caesarean procedures exceed 20 per cent should be subject to audit, he said.

Health minister Satya Yadav, chief secretary Vijayanand and health secretary Saurabh Gaur were among those present at the review meeting.