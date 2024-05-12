AP to Have Cool Weather, Rain on Polling Day

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh expects cool weather on Monday, the day of polling for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. There would not be any heat wave or hot and humid weather in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the weatherman has said.

IMD said it is likely that there is rain in north coastal Andhra Pradesh while the rest of the state might have thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

“There will be no heat wave or hot humid weather in any part of the state on Monday, particularly the Rayalaseema region seen as the hotbed of the country,’’ Karunasagar said.

Nandyal recorded the nation’s highest temperature for three consecutive days last week, registering a temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius. Such weather would have bearing on the voting, it was feared.

Senior scientist at IMD Amaravathi, S Karunasagar, said a cyclonic circulation lay over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood at 1.5km above mean sea level. Lower tropospheric southerly and south-westerly winds were prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north coastal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema till May 16.

On Sunday, Nandyal recorded the highest temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius, followed by Tirupathi 40.8, Anantapur 40.6 and Kurnool 40.4 degrees Celsius. Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam recorded the lowest temperature of 32.9 and Visakhapatnam 33.4.

Meanwhile, the State election commission has suggested to the officials of all districts to keep water, ORS packets and medical facilities ready as a precaution against heat conditions.