AP to Have 1.55 Lakh Farm Ponds by May for Storing Water, Says Pawan Kalyan

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday laid a foundation stone at Pudicherla in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district for construction of 1.55 lakh farm ponds across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said construction of all these ponds will be completed by the end of May this year, with an overall capacity to store one TMC of water.

Farm ponds are man-made water bodies that store rainwater for purposes like recharging groundwater, irrigating crops, providing drinking water to farm animals or aquaculture.

Pawan Kalyan asserted that within just eight months, the NDA coalition government has already built nearly 4,000 km of roads at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore. In this regard, he pointed out that the previous YSRC government had in its entire five-year-rule constructed only around 4,000 km of roads.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to revive the panchayati raj system, which had been weakened by the previous government. He underlined that the government’s focus is on employment generation and financial stability, particularly in rural areas, through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Pawan Kalyan said Kurnool district leads in village development works, with 117 km of CC roads constructed at a cost of Rs 75 crore. 98 per cent of roads being built under the Employment Guarantee Scheme have already been completed. He underlined the state government’s goal of ensuring road connectivity to tribal villages with over 100 residents, thereby eliminating the need for dolis in remote areas.

The Deputy CM announced Rs 50 lakh from his personal trust for developing the Konidela village in Kurnool district. He said he will soon visit the Konidela area for two days to address local issues.

Those who participated in the programme included Nandyal MP Dr. Byreddy Shabari, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, Nandikotkur MLA Gitta Jayasurya, principal secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Panchayat Raj commissioner Krishna Teja and district collector P. Ranjit Basha.

During the meeting, Pawan Kalyan interacted with a young boy dressed in the style of movie Gabbar Singh in which Pawan played the lead role.