AP to Grade Teachers Based on Class 10 Students’ Average Marks

Amaravati: The School Education Department has announced that subject teachers will now be graded based on the average marks scored by their Class 10 students. These grades will also serve as a key criterion for selecting teachers for future state-level awards.

Senior officials conducted an online meeting with district authorities on Monday to review arrangements for the upcoming SSC examinations. The state government will deploy invigilation staff directly from the state level, and teachers for answer-sheet evaluation will also be selected centrally. Each answer sheet must be evaluated with a minimum of 12–15 minutes of dedicated time.

From December 15 onwards, Class 10 students must not be assigned any non-academic activities. Daily tests are to be conducted, and marks must be uploaded online. The slip-test answer scripts should be preserved by headmasters until the completion of public examinations.

Officials also said instructions will be issued from the state level regarding the mentoring or “adoption” of students to track their academic progress.

Meanwhile, higher officials have directed that the FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) survey for Classes 1–5 be carried out strictly in line with ground realities.