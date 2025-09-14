AP to Give Major Boost to Tourism, Says Durgesh

Kakinada: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has said Andhra Pradesh would become a world famous tourism centre also as the grant of industrial status to the tourism sector gave a boost to the state’s tourism sector.

The minister told the media at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday that the state government signed several MoUs for projects that promised investments of Rs.10,644 crore in the tourism sector, of which 88 projects have been launched with an investment of `698 crore. The tourism and hospitality sectors would provide employment to 3554 youths.

He said the government sough economic development, employment and exchange of culture through the tourism sector and it aimed at attracting Rs.25,000 crore in investments from these in the coming five years. The room availability in state’s hotels would be increased to 50,000 and the job opportunities in tourism sector would rise by 15 per cent from the present 12 per cent. “We would improve infrastructure and hospitality facilities in the all tourism spots.

“We would develop temple tourism, eco tourism, wellness tourism, adventure tourism, cruise tourism, river tourism and also heritage and religious tourism. Eventually, AP would become one of the top 10 tourist centres in the world.”

He said that in the new tourism policy, the state government offered many subsidies and incentives to investors in allotment of lands etc and protection of environment would also be among the main objectives.

Tent Cities: The tourism minister said star hotels, resorts, home-stays and tent cities would be built in famous tourist spots. Tent cities would be set up in 25 tourism spots while caravan tourism has been included in the new tourism policy. Infra facilities would be created in Srisailam, Vontimitta and Lambasingi.

Durgesh noted that double decker buses were introduced in Visakhapatnam recently, linking 11 tourist places for a trip lasting 24 hours at a ticket rate of Rs.250. He said a new tourism charm would be brought to Rajamahendravaram, Kaidyam and Nidadavolu.

The minister said Rs.300 crore was spent for development of Nidadavole constituency and the 30-bed hospital would be upgraded to a 100-bed facility. “We would supply Godavari water to Nidadavole for drinking purpose and an indoor stadium would be built in the constituency soon.” He said a permanent solution would be found for the Yerra Kalva inundation problem.