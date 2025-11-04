AP to Give Full Support for Tourism Ventures, Minister Durgesh Says in London

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh will get a place of pride on the global tourism map, stated Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh in London on Tuesday.

The minister, on a visit, was showcasing the state’s tourism potential at the World Travel Market (WTM)-2025. Accompanied by the special secretary to AP tourism, Ajay Jain, he participated in the international exhibition being held from November 4 to 6 at ExCeL London.

On the inaugural day, Durgesh, along with the Indian deputy high commissioner and tourism ministers from various states, inaugurated the Indian Tourism Ministry pavilion. He later opened the AP Tourism stall, which featured a vibrant Kuchipudi performance highlighting the state’s cultural heritage.

The AP stall drew global attention by exhibiting the state’s scenic landscapes, historic forts, long coastline and heritage wealth.

Durgesh held over 20 one-on-one meetings with international tour operators, hotel groups, MICE investors, travel magazine publishers and bloggers. He explained the state’s tourism investment opportunities and the forthcoming Tourism Policy 2024–29, which grants industrial status to the sector.

Visitors savoured Araku coffee and Pootharekulu, while Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys—bearing GI tags—were displayed and gifted to dignitaries.

Kandula Durgesh assured global investors that the state would provide full support and stability for tourism ventures. He interacted with representatives from Russia, the Peacock tour company, Signature hospitality group, etc.“Our mission is to take AP tourism to global heights,” he affirmed.